Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee will ring in the Spring season with a bell concert on April 23. The performance will begin at 2 PM at the church, which is located at 12007 Jubilee Road in La Porte City.

The public is invited to enjoy a variety of songs by the Joy & Jubilee Ringers, featuring both bells and chimes.

A freewill offering will be accepted, with fellowship to follow the concert.