Send your kids on a roaring adventure!

Vacation Bible School will be coming to St. Paul United Methodist Church soon! This year’s VBS is “ROAR! Life is Wild. God is good”. All children from age 4 through fifth grade (as of August 2018) are welcome to come and join the fun at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City on June 17th through 21st from 9 AM – 11:30 AM each day.

At Roar VBS kids discover that even though life gets wild, GOD is Good. Roar is filled with incredible Bible-learning experiences kids see, hear, touch, and even taste! Science-Fun Gizmos, tea-building games, cool Bible songs and tasty treats are just a few of the standout activities that help faith flow into real life.

You can sign up (no fee required)…and join in the fun! Registrations can be picked up at St. Paul United Methodist church…or contact Mary Fratzke, 319-240-7347.