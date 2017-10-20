Union’s FRC Robotics Team 6630 has constructed a can and bottle shed to collect can donations year-round in La Porte City. The new can shed will be placed behind Neil’s Texaco gas station on Main Street. The shed was built entirely by mentors and students on the team, down to the painting. It features a chute for bags of cans and a side compartment for glass bottle donations. The proceeds will benefit various activities of the robotics team, including robot parts, competition expenses, and community outreach activities.