Rodney Lee “Rod” Lesh, 62, of La Porte City, died Friday, November 23, 2018 at Covenant Medical Center. He was born October 4, 1956 in Waterloo the son of Ralph “Tink” and Dorothy Jean Pettengill Lesh.

Rod was a 1973 Graduate of La Porte City High School. He married Donna Light on September 21, 1983 in Oklahoma, they were later divorced.

He worked as a Truck Driver for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy.

Rod is survived by two daughters, Lindsey (Jestin Hoffman) of La Porte City, Kristin (Faron Good) Lesh of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Kaylee, Brenton, Aidan, Xander, Morgan and Kaiden; three sisters, Jo Lyn Boyer of Cedar Rapids, Jenine (Richard) Ratliff of Kentucky, Jeanne (Mark) Bagenstos of Evansdale; two brothers, Rockney Lesh of Waterloo, William (Beverly) Lesh of Arkansas and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 30, 2018 at La Porte City Funeral Home.