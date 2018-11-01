Rodney R. Hartman, 64, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at home.

He was born on December 8, 1953 in Cedar Falls, the son of Roger K. and Martha K. Johnston Hartman. He married Janice Neuenkirk on August 2, 1976 in Albion, Missouri (MO).

Rodney graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1972 and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Hawkeye Tech. He retired from John Deere in 2002 after 30 years of employment.

He was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church, UAW Local 838 member, and assistant Boy Scout troop master for troop #116 in Waterloo. He also volunteered at Camp Ingawanis and helped build the chapel.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Samantha Reed of Macon, MO and April (Brian) Leadley of Waterloo; one son, Dale (Michelle) Hartman of Clarence, MO; eight grandchildren, Walter (Ashley) Reed, Alysha (Bryan) Kribble, Christopher Reed, Shonna, Elijah, and Emily Hartman, and Cassidy and Dakota Leadley; two great-grandchildren, Lilith and Carter; his father of Hudson; two brothers, Randy (Cindi) Hartman and Russell (Lynette) Hartman, both of La Porte City; and one sister, Rhonda (Chuck Geadelmann) Hartman of Edina, MN.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and grandparents.

Services will be held 10 AM Friday, November 2 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.