Roger William Higgins, 77, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at MercyOne in Waterloo from complications of a vehicular accident.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church with Rev. Annette Ruhs Kruse officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and for an hour before services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date.

Roger was born September 19, 1941, near Garrison, Iowa, the son of Richard and Maxine Sutton Higgins. He graduated from Washington High School in Vinton in 1959. On June 9, 1962, he married Donna Lewis in Vinton. Roger first worked construction and helped build the foundation for the West Elementary addition in Vinton. He also worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids before he started farming full time. Roger specialized in raising hogs and was recognized as an Iowa Master Pork Producer. He was also a Master Corn Grower and Soybean Award recipient. He was a member of the Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church and enjoyed farming, fishing, Hawkeye football and basketball and the Chicago Cubs; however, his greatest passion was his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, of Mt. Auburn; his children: Danny (Deenie) Higgins of La Porte City; Dawnye (Lee) Sturtz of Brandon; Kevin (Dawn) Higgins of Mt. Auburn; and Mardy Higgins of Waterloo; grandchildren: Amy (Kyle) Kriz, Mark (Alisa) Higgins, Alan Sturtz, Clay Sturtz, Jacob Higgins and Alana Higgins; great-grandchildren, Kash and Addison Kriz; brothers, Dennis (Roxanne) Higgins and Morris (Ida) Higgins, both of Vinton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will direct memorials to the Mt. Auburn Fire Department and the FFA Historical Museum in La Porte City.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Roger and his family. Condolences may be left vsrfh.com.