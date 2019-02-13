Roger L. Batchelder, 80, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home of kidney failure. He was born May 8, 1938 in Waterloo, the son of Ted and Anna Mae Beasley Batchelder. Roger was a 1958 graduate of Waterloo East High School.

He married Patty Allison on September 23, 1961 at Central Christian Church in Waterloo.

Roger was a Waterloo Firefighter and Equipment Operator for 25 years, retiring in 1993. He was a Cannoneer for Civil War Reenactments and 3rd Degree Black Belt in Karate.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1967.

Roger is survived by his wife, Patty of La Porte City; two daughters, Carolyn (Larry) Formanek of Ankeny, Penny Clark of La Porte City; two sons, Jim (Jackie) Batchelder of La Porte City, Matt (Lynn) Batchelder of Walford; ten grandchildren and two brothers, Richard (Julie) Batchelder of Cedar Falls and Gary (Deb) Batchelder of Florida.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Mark Batchelder in infancy and one daughter Joanna Batchelder.

A memorial service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City, with inurnment at a later date in the Orange Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City, Iowa 50651.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.