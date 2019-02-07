90% of the population will experience a need for blood at some point during their lives. Whether it’s a trauma victim, surgery patient, cancer fighter, premature baby or mother in distress after delivery, someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. Since there is no substitute for human blood, these patients rely on LifeServers to regularly roll up their sleeve and make a lifesaving donation!

A blood drive will be conducted by the La Porte City Lions Club on Wednesday, February 13 from 1:30 – 5:30 PM in La Porte City at Veterans Memorial Hall, 302 Cedar Street. Book an appointment to save lives. Walk-ins are also welcome!

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community.