Ronald “Big Ron” Gene Hayungs, 74, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1945 in Greene the son of Arthur and Virginia Foutz Hayungs.

He married Shirley Houser on November 7, 1964 in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on November 20, 2015.

Ron served in the U.S. Army during from 1963-1971.

He worked as a maintenance supervisor at John Deere Co., retiring after 30 years.

Ron was a member of the V.F.W., Masonic Lodge, and U.A.W. He always had a smile and never met a stranger. He enjoyed stained glass work, coffee with his buddies at Panera and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by one daughter, Tonja (Mindy) Hayungs-Goldstein of Prairie Village, Kansas; two sons, Paul (Beth) of Eldridge, Chuck (Danee) of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Hackbarth, Emily (Brad) Meyer, Sophie, Alex and Jonah; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Jackson, Caleb and Kate; one brother, Robert (Karleda) Hayungs of Clear Lake; one sister, Jan Green of Waterloo and two sisters-in-law, Judy Hayungs of Monticello, Minnesota and Sandy Hayungs of Waterloo.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; two brothers, Harlan and his twin Donald.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. Military Rites will be conducted by the Iowa National Guard Honors Detail, Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #136 and the VFW Post 1623. The family suggests casual attire.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.