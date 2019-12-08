Ronald Miles Borton, age 83, passed way Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Vinton Lutheran Home in Vinton, IA.

A Memorial Service will take place 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 11th at American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St, La Porte City, IA. Visitation will be held an hour before services.

He was born October 18, 1936 in Clear Lake, IA, the son of Miles Borton and Alice Grell Borton. Ron graduated from Clear Lake High School with the class of 1954 and from Iowa State University in 1958. He was united in marriage to Karen Hill on June 13, 1964 in Mount Auburn, IA. They later divorced. He taught in the Union Community School District for 40 years, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed teaching and working with his students, always having stories to share. In retirement he always looked forward to annual fishing trips to Lake Ida in Alexandria, MN with a group of friends for a week of fishing, fellowship and enjoyable remembrances of fishing trips past.

Survivors include his two sons; Boyd (Julie) Borton of La Porte City, Isaac (Heather Adams) Borton of Waterloo; a daughter, Nancy (Richard) Bathen of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Melissa and Zachary Bathen of La Porte City; Hannah, Elizabeth and Jonathan Borton of La Porte City and Ryder Mae Hundley of Waterloo; a sister, Nadine (Fred Jerome) Paullus of Mason City and a niece, Molly (Mark) Paullus-Vollmers of West Des Moines and other beloved family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the Vinton Lutheran Home and Union Community Schools Foundation