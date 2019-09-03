Brynlee Rose Davis would like to announce the upcoming marriage of her parents Heather JoAnn Rose and Jeff Jason Davis. The future bride is the daughter of Rick and Darla Rose and works for United Healthcare. The future groom is the son of the late Shannon and Marilyn Davis and is a self-employed business owner of Davis Plumbing. A September 21st wedding is planned in La Porte City with reception to follow at the La Porte City Golf Club.