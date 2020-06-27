Ruby Sides, 98, La Porte City, IA, died at La Porte City Specialty Care on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born November 19, 1921, in Kings Mountain, NC, daughter of Butler and Fannie Whisnant Dixon.

Ruby married Warren Artman Sides on December 15, 1945, in Charlotte, NC. He died April 8, 1982.

She had worked at Southern Bell, Angel’s Cafe and Thompson’s Jack & Jill. She was also a schoolteacher.

Ruby was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City; Rural Carriers Auxiliary; American Legion Auxiliary; Golf Club and the Shrine Widows.

She is survived by a son, Richard (Sally) Sides‚ La Porte City; daughter, Helen (Patrick) Merchant‚ Bedford‚ IN; 5 grandchildren, Scott (Leigh) Sides, Jeff (Janell) Sides, Janan (Mike) Timmer, Zachary (Ashley) Merchant, and Lincoln (Katy) Merchant; 12 great-grandchildren grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Nell (Bill) Jones.

Ruby is preceded in death by her husband; 3 brothers, Holland (Ruby) Dixon, Hubert (Lucille, Katy) Dixon, and Basil (Mary) Dixon; 4 sisters, Evelyn (Frank) Herndon, Irene (Tom) Johnston, Goldie (Charles) Owens, and Ethel (Bud) Elwood; and a grandson, Nicholas Merchant.

Graveside Services: will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC

Memorials: St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City, IA or Bethlehem Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, NC

Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.