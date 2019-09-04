Geoffrey Isaiah Forrest, the happy-go-lucky and extremely polite young bear is back and ready for a new adventure. After last year’s holiday favorite, Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish, author/illustrator Ruth Anne Schneck has created a new story book for young and old alike, once again featuring the bear family from Northern Minnesota. The second book in the Geoffrey series finds the young bear planning another sightseeing adventure, this time a journey south and east across the United States, with his friend Ted and younger sister, Greta. The journey takes them south down the Mississippi River, then east on the Ohio River and other bodies of water, boating, hiking and camping their way to the North Carolina’s Outer Banks. As they travel, the adventurous bears, along with the reader, learn a wealth of facts about the geography and points of interest in portions of the central and eastern United States, astronomy, as well as some of the plants and animals commonly found in the regions. The book also includes eight pages of the bears’ journals packed with information about their travels, in addition to several recipes and coloring pages.

A book signing event celebrating the release of Geoffrey Takes a Hike will be hosted by Hawkins Memorial Library on Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30 PM. Join Ruth Anne as she presents portions of the 94 page chapter book and shares some of the stories that inspired her to create a second Geoffrey adventure. She invites youngsters to arrive early (6 PM) to enjoy some coloring time prior to the program. Following her presentation, Ruth Anne will autograph copies of the spiral-bound book that may be purchased for $19.95.

“Hike” on over to the library to enjoy refreshments and sign-up for drawings for door prizes on September 11. Copies of Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish will also be available for purchase. Special offer: Purchase two Geoffrey books and receive a free 12×16 full-color poster!