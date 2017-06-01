Ruth Lucille Dunn, 98, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 in Granbury, Texas.

She was born March 2, 1919 in Little Port, Iowa to Homer and Vina White Davis. She married Eugene Dunn on July 4, 1948 in Missouri. They were married for 65 years. He passed away in 2013. They lived in Iowa until 1953 and she worked at Rath Packing Co. They moved to California where she was a cook at Hawthorne High School until 1979 when they retired to La Porte City. They moved to Granbury, TX in 1998 and did a lot of traveling, took many fishing trips during their lifetime with friends and fished from her daughter Judy’s dock for crappie. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, doing lunch/shopping and was a very good cook.

Surviving her are daughter, Judy (Leroy) Larson of Granbury; brother, Roger Davis of Encinitas, CA; daughter-in-law, Sherryl Jacobsen of Evansdale; grandchildren, Tammi Delony (Owen McNett), Tara (Robert) Leach, Nachelle (Brian) Trepp, Bryan (Cheri) Larson, Rick Larson, Angela Huntley, Jennifer Wroe and Jerry R. Jacobsen (Sabrina Martin); 14 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Fannie Mae Lindquist of Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her husband Eugene; son, Jerry Jacobsen, granddaughter, Tina Peters; brothers and sisters, Jerome Davis, Eileen Bartels, Junior Davis and Mary Melver; sisters-in-law, June Dunn and Opal Brown; and brother-in-law, Jay Dunn.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at La Porte City Funeral Home with inurnment in the West View Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

