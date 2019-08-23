Ryan Patrick Keegan, 43, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo as a result of injuries sustained in an accident. He was born November 16, 1975 in Waterloo the son of Richard “Dick” and Constance “Connie” Schmit Keegan.

He was a 1994 graduate of Union High School in La Porte City and attended Hawkeye Community College for Agriculture Technology.

He married Audra Jean Schmitz on August 29, 1998 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.

Ryan worked at P&K Midwest in Keystone as a Service Technician and owned and operated Ryan’s Repair Inc. in La Porte City.

He is survived by his wife, Audra of La Porte City; two daughters, Alexa Jean and Alivia Katherine, both at home; one son, Jace Ryan at home; his parents, Dick and Connie Keegan of La Porte City; three brothers, Kevin (Michelle), Keith (Darcy), Neal (Katy) all of La Porte City; three sisters, Denise (Todd) Clark of La Porte City, Leta (Dan) Schmit of Jesup, Angi (Todd) Fischels of La Porte City; father and mother-in-law, Dan (Donna) Schmitz of La Porte City; one brother-in-law, Lance Schmitz of Grand Junction, Colorado and two sisters-in-law, Annette (Ryan) Franzen of Grand Junction, Colorado, Alicia Schmitz of La Porte City and many nieces and nephews.

Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert (Kathryn) Keegan; maternal grandparents, John (Sally) Schmit and one nephew, James Keegan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Public Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar St. La Porte City, IA 50651 and one hour before the service.

Memorials may be directed to the family, where a memorial fund will be established at a later date.

Ryan was a quiet young man who so loved his wife and kids very much. Given a natural talent for mechanical repairs and tech knowledge, he would often be called upon seven days a week to put that talent to work.

He would always answer that call with enthusiasm as this was his second “love.” He also enjoyed the outdoors, riding tractors, tending to his cows, and sitting around a fire pit. He was a hardworking, helpful man who reminded us not to worry about the small stuff.

Ryan will be lovingly and sadly missed by his family, friends and co-workers.

La Porte City Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.