Catch Santa Claus arriving at Hawkins Memorial Library on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 AM via firetruck, courtesy of La Porte City Fire and Rescue. The jolly old fellow will greet and visit with children of all ages from 11:30 AM to 1 PM in the library. Parents have the opportunity order keepsake photos taken by Photographic Images by Georgia during their visit. Additionally, author Ruth Anne Schneck will be in the library to sign books that morning. And don’t miss creating Christmas crafts and ornaments between 9 AM and 1 PM. The library has all the supplies for a great morning.
