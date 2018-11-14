Santa visit, Odd Pops Open House highlight holiday activities in LPC

Saturday, December 1st is the day to be Home for the Holidays in La Porte City, as a host of family-friendly holiday activities will grace the downtown area.

LPC Community Center – 300 First Street

The day begins early at the La Porte City Community Center, as the La Porte City Lions host a waffle breakfast beginning at 6 AM. Sausage and gravy lovers won’t want to miss a new creation- the sausage waffle with sausage and gravy! Traditionalists can stick to the tried and true standard waffles with scrambled eggs and sausage links on the side. A variety of syrups and other toppings will also be available. Beverages will include orange juice, milk and coffee. You don’t have to be an early riser to enjoy this meal, as the Lions will be serving until 1 PM. A $25 money tree drawing for kids will be held- don’t miss it! Your free-will donation for the meal will be used to support the reconstruction of the La Porte City ball diamonds adjacent to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

Odd Pops – 216 Main Street

What is Odd Pops you ask? What was once known as the Rusty Pig, is now Odd Pops, a facility rental and pop-up shop all rolled into one! December 1st represents the official Open House for the facility, which will feature a number of unique holiday gifts offered by local merchants from 9 AM to 1 PM.

The Union Booster Club will be open for business- a great opportunity to snag a gift for a local fan.

Cookie Walk and Contest

The Knox Blocks Foundation will host a Cookie Walk, with over 25 types of cookies expected to be offered. A special Cookie Contest featuring local celebrity judges will help determine who has the Best Tasting Cookie, Best Cookie Presentation and Most Creative Cookie. The winners will be announced at noon.

Hawkins Memorial Library – 316 Main Street

In addition to Christmas crafts offered from 9 AM to 1 PM, local author and former La Porte City kindergarten teacher Ruth Anne (Rippel) Schneck will be signing copies of her latest book, Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish. The instant holiday classic, written and illustrated by Schneck, is a book for all ages that even includes activity pages for young and old alike.

The excitement builds for youngsters when Santa Claus rolls in at 11:30 AM! Santa will listen carefully to each child’s Christmas wishes, with Photographic Images by Georgia on hand to capture that special moment with a photograph. Santa will depart the library to check on his reindeer and toy-making elves at 1 PM.

La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum – 408 Main Street

There will be much fun for all ages to be found at the FFA Museum, as well, with traditional Christmas crafts, including card making, popcorn-stringing and more from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Join the museum’s pop-up exhibit featuring the topic “Winters in Iowa.” Check out items from the museum’s collection or, better yet, bring an artifact to share in this community collective.

Also featured at the FFA Museum during Home for the Holidays is a special scavenger hunt. See the museum for details.