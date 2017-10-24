The Election Division of the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office will be operating a satellite absentee voting location at the University of Northern Iowa for the November 7, 2017 City Elections.

The satellite absentee voting location will be held on Wednesday, October 25th in Maucker Union. Voting hours will be 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM and ALL Black Hawk County ballots will be available.

Satellite voting allows people to vote prior to the election at a location other than the county courthouse. Satellites may be established by the Auditor’s Office or by petitions with the signatures of 100 eligible voters.

The votes cast at satellites are absentee ballots, and voters have to fill out both a ballot application and an affidavit envelope. When they are done voting they need to seal the ballot in the envelope, SIGN THE ENVELOPE, and put it in the ballot box. These ballots will be counted with other absentee ballots on Election Day.

Voter registration forms will also be available at the satellite for persons who are unregistered or have moved. The voter registration form requires the voter’s driver’s license number, non-operator driver’s license number or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number.

To learn more, or to be hired to work the election call the Election Office at (319)-833-3007 or go to the Black Hawk County website at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us and check out the pamphlet for becoming a Precinct Election Official.