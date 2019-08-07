The La Porte City Lions Club is hosting a Blood Drive on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 1:30-5:30 PM at Veterans Memorial Hall

302 Cedar Street, La Porte City. Roll up your sleeve, save three lives and show off your superpower this summer!

Schedule your lifesaving appointment online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903. Walk-ins are greatly appreciated. Please bring a valid form of identification, such as your donor ID card or driver’s license.

Save time while saving lives with QuickPass!

You can now fill out your donor history questionnaire the day of your donation from the comfort of wherever you are on your phone, tablet or computer – lifeservebloodcenter.org/quickpass