The LPC Elementary PTO will be hosting a Family Night Out at Vinton Pizza Ranch on Monday, November 12th from 5-8 PM. A percentage of sales and all tips will be donated to the LPC Elementary School. Community members are encourage to come and support the LPC Elementary PTO while visiting with teachers, staff, and family members working/bussing tables.

Money raised will help the PTO provide funds for supplies, books, and technology in the classroom to enhance learning. The PTO also pays for field trips, giving some kids a chance to attend a show or exhibit they may not attend without assistance from the PTO.

Another fundraiser offered monthly by PTO is Scrip gift card sales. The school earns a range of percentages back when various cards are purchased. Pizza Ranch gifts cards are able in advance in $25 increments. The buyer receives the full $25 value while the school receives an 8% or $2 rebate on each card.

New to Scrip? visit www.shopwithscrip.com and click “Register” in the upper right corner. Then, select “Join a Scrip Program” and enroll with our school code: B4L78C7141185. Orders are due 10/25. If questions, please contact email LPCElementaryPTO@gmail.com