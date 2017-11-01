“Who can take a sunrise, sprinkle it with dew? Cover it with choc’late and a miracle or two? The Candy Man, oh the Candy Man can!”

And that is exactly what will be happening on November 4th and 5th as the Union High School Drama Department brings Willy Wonka-Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Matt Auditorium. The play will be a melding of both Chocolate Factory scripts, the Gene Wilder version of the 1970’s and the Johnny Depp version from mid-2000’s.

“We usually have 60-70 students in the show, and with that many, I usually have to find a script or two that can be stretched out to accommodate all the participants,” Director Dean Bostian explained.

Bostian is also excited this year because not only does he have a veteran assistant director in Korina Carlson, but he also has volunteer director in Ali Leytem, the high school’s new English teacher.

“When you have two fantastic and innovative people like these two, you can take a step back and catch your breath and allow their visions to come to the forefront,” Bostian said.

The show will still be based around the story of young Charlie Bucket and his quest to get a golden ticket and visit the Wonka Chocolate Factory. Charlie will be played by junior Zeke Seuser, a veteran of plays and musicals at Union, and Willie Wonka will be portrayed by senior, Wes Hanson, a four year participant in the play and a recently named All-State Choir participant.

Along with all the characters you will remember, like Augustus Gloop (Truman Thomsen), Violet Beauregarde (Isabelle Werner), Mike TeeVee (Tyson Fleshner), and the Salt twins, Veruca and Vanessa (Sophie Selk and Delaney Schares) there will also be Ooompa Loompas and, of course, candy.

The show will be at 7 PM on November 4th and 2 PM on November 5th. Admission is $5, however students may use their activity passes to get in free of charge. There will be a pie auction during intermissions of both shows, and there will also be four shawls (handmade and worn by the grandparents) which will be drawn for (two given away each night) and a handmade afghan, which will be raffled off at the end of the final show.

The show on Sunday will include activities for children, including coloring pages, face painting, Candyland board games, and other fun activities, starting at noon. Oh yes, and there will be chocolate given to each child, both young and old, as they are leaving at the end of the show.

When asked about who was going to do all of this and how, Bostian answered, “The Candy Man can ’cause he mixes it with love and makes the world taste good!” See ya at the show!