The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Katelyn Ternus originally of La Porte City was recently awarded one of nine 2019 IVMA Foundation Sustaining Involvement with the IVMA Scholarships for $1,000. The recipient of this scholarship must demonstrate community involvement, be active in organized veterinary medicine leadership, show intentions of practicing in Iowa and be an Iowa resident.

Dr. Ternus earned her undergraduate degree in Animal Science from Iowa State University in 2015. She recently graduated from Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Ternus will begin her veterinary career at North Tama Veterinary Clinic near Traer, practicing mixed animal medicine.