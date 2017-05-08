Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. has released an audit report on the Union Community School District in La Porte City, Iowa.

The District’s revenues totaled $15,514,361 for the year ended June 30, 2016, a 2.21% increase from the prior year. Revenues included $4,787,782 in property tax, $498,584 in income surtax, $1,108,989 in statewide sales, services and use tax, $6,503,310 in unrestricted state grants, $1,276,023 in charges for service, $1,237,062 in operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, $5,898 in unrestricted interest and $96,713 in other general revenues.

Expenses for District operations for the year ended June 30, 2016, totaled $15,501,248, a 4.86% increase from the prior year. Expenses included $5,381,629 for regular instruction, $1,882,024 for special instruction and $1,678,691 for other instruction.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State, and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.