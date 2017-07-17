The nomination period for school board elections in Iowa is now open. Residents who are interested in serving on the Union Community Schools Board of Directors have until 5 PM on August 3, 2017 to submit their nomination papers for the election, which will be held on September 12, 2017.

This year, four of the seven members on the Union School Board will be elected in September. Three of the seats to be filled are for terms that expire in 2017. They include the District 1 seat (La Porte City) currently held by Darrell DeWinter, the District 2 seat (Dysart) held by Kevin Sash and the At-Large seat held by Brian Weber. With Joe Connolly vacating his seat on the Board, a second District 1 seat (La Porte City) will also be elected to complete the two years remaining on his term, which expires in 2019.

A candidate must be an eligible elector in the school district and director district at the time of the election. An eligible elector meets all of the requirements to register to vote but does not have to be registered to vote. Copies of nomination papers are available at the Union Community Schools Superintendent’s office, 200 Adams Street in La Porte City, or on the Secretary of State’s website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/SchoolElections.html.

Each candidate’s affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions must be filed together with the school secretary or they will be rejected. Candidates must collect a minimum of 44 signatures from eligible voters in the Union Community School District on their nomination petitions. The nomination petition form for school district candidates is available on the Secretary of State’s website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetnonpartisan.pdf.

Candidates should also be familiar with Iowa ethics and campaign disclosure laws. Information may be found under the “Campaign Finance Letter” tab of the Election Office webpage. This will be the last school board election held in September of odd-numbered years. Beginning in 2019, school and community college elections will be held together with city elections on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November in odd-number years.