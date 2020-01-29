Parents considering the use of the open enrollment option to enroll their child/ren in another public school district in the state of Iowa should be aware of the following dates:

March 2, 2020 – Last date for regular open enrollment requests for 2020-2021 school year

September 1, 2020 – Last date for open enrollment requests for entering kindergarten students

Parents of open enrolled students whose income falls below 160% of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible for transportation assistance. This may be in the form of actual transportation or in the form of a cash stipend.

Parents should be aware that open enrollment may result in the loss of athletic eligibility.

The Open Enrollment Form and Handbook are available on the Iowa Department of Education website or contact the Union Community School District Office at 342-2674.