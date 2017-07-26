In an increasingly mobile society, shopping online is a common occurrence. Online banking, too, is quickly becoming the preferred way to manage money for many individuals accustomed to having a mobile device at their fingertips. Now, parents of children attending Union Community Schools can add registering online for school to the list of available online conveniences. In an increasingly mobile society, shopping online is a common occurrence. Online banking, too, is quickly becoming the preferred way to manage money for many individuals accustomed to having a mobile device at their fingertips. Now, parents of children attending Union Community Schools can add registering online for school to the list of available online conveniences.

During a two week period of time beginning August 2nd, parents can logon to the district’s website at www.union.k12.ia.us and click on the PARENTS button near the top right corner of the site. To register online, a username and password is required. Parents who’ve never used the system may contact the appropriate school office to acquire the necessary credentials to logon to the system.

Parents who do not wish to use the online registration system may register their children at their attendance centers during the traditional registration dates of August 9 and 10, where each building will be open from 1-7 PM.

For students who are new to the district, parents are asked to register at the school in-person, as it will take a parent or guardian signature to authorize the release of records from the student’s previous school.

Student Fees

The Board recognizes that while certain fees charged students are appropriate and authorized, certain students and their families are not financially able to pay the fees. The school district will grant waivers, depending upon the circumstances and the family’s ability to meet the financial criteria.

Full Waivers

A student will be granted a full waiver of fees charged by the school district if the student’s parents meet the financial eligibility criteria for free meals under the Child Nutrition program, Family Investment program, or transportation assistance under open enrollment. Students in foster care are also eligible for full waivers.

Partial Waivers

A student will be granted a partial waiver of fees charged by the school district if the student or the student’s parents meet the financial eligibility criteria for reduced price meals offered under the Child Nutrition program. The reduction will be thirty-three (33%) percent.

Temporary Waivers

A student may be eligible for a temporary waiver of fees charged by the district in the event the student’s parents are facing financial difficulty. Temporary waivers may be applied for at any time throughout the school year and shall not extend beyond the end of the school year.

Application

Parents or students eligible for a fee waiver shall make an application on the form provided by the school district. Applications maybe made at any time but must be renewed annually.

Confidentiality

The school district will treat the application and application process as any other student record and student confidentiality and access provisions will be followed. The information you provide will be treated confidentially and will be used for eligibility determinations and verification of data.

Exceptions

Fines or charges assessed for damage or loss of school property are not fees and will not be waived. Yearbooks and student activity tickets are also not fees and are not subject to the fee waiver.

School Registration

ONLINE: Online registration will be open AUGUST 2-16. To register students online at union.k12.ia.us, you’ll need a USERNAME and PASSWORD. If you don’t have one, contact the school office for more information:

Union High School 342-2697Union Middle School 476-5100La Porte City Elementary 342-3033Dysart-Geneseo Elementary 476-7110

IN PERSON: Traditional registration will take place at each school AUGUST 9 and 10 from 1-7 PM.