Union High School’s FRC Robotics Team, Fiercely Uknighted Nation (F.U.N.), will be hosting a scrap metal and pop can/bottle drive on Saturday, August 5th. The drive will take place at 5071 15th Avenue (Hanson’s Hollow) south of La Porte City from 10 AM – 2 PM. The robotics team will also be collecting toiletries which will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House when the group travels to Iowa City to volunteer there on August 7th.