Union High School’s FRC Robotics Team, Fiercely Uknighted Nation (F.U.N.), will be hosting a scrap metal and pop can/bottle drive on Saturday, August 5th. The drive will take place at 5071 15th Avenue (Hanson’s Hollow) south of La Porte City from 10 AM – 2 PM. The robotics team will also be collecting toiletries which will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House when the group travels to Iowa City to volunteer there on August 7th.
Related Posts
LPC Utilities Audit Released
January 15, 2014
Camp Creamery: A Magical Performance
August 2, 2014
UHS Fall Play: Fairy Tale Follies
November 1, 2016
Harveys Helping to Grow Communities
April 3, 2013
Weather
Community Calendar
-
FREE SWIM - LPC Family Aquatic Center
Sunday, July 30 2017 @ 6:15 PM - 7:15 PM
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop