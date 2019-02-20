First in a Series, By Mike Whittlesey

The vast majority of Iowa inmates will someday be set free. Will they stay there?

Innocent until proven guilty. The right to remain silent. Guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. As basic tenets that serve as the backbone of the criminal justice system, these are American standards afforded the accused before a determination of guilt or innocence is rendered by a jury of one’s peers.

For those found guilty, the punishment for crimes committed in the state of Iowa fall on a wide continuum that ranges from prison time for felony and serious misdemeanor convictions, to probation, a supervised program where the offender is not incarcerated.

The Iowa Department of Corrections is the state agency entrusted with the mission of helping keep Iowa communities safe. Currently, more than 8,500 offenders are incarcerated in the nine facilities it operates throughout the state. While some of these offenders are serving sentences that will keep them behind bars for the remainder of their lives, over 95% will eventually be released and attempt to resume their lives on the outside as free citizens.

Unfortunately, history has shown that many of these offenders are not successful in this effort. Within three years, nearly 38% of Iowa offenders find themselves back in prison for a number of reasons. The high costs associated with this cycle of negativity, from the victims of crimes committed by these offenders, to the taxpayers who help foot the bill to re-incarcerate them, has many asking what can be done to fix the system.

Second Chances is a multi-part series that will examine the challenges Iowa inmates face following their release from prison and the important work being done by the Iowa Department of Corrections in an effort to help them succeed.

“Creating Opportunities for Safer Communities.” Such is the mission statement of the Iowa Department of Corrections (IDOC). Because the agency’s mission is a broad one, it would be a mistake to think of the department in terms of just the institutions that house convicted criminals.

With an annual budget of more than $400 million (FY18) and one of the largest recipients of taxpayer dollars from Iowa’s General Fund, the department spans eight judicial districts that comprise the work of Community-Based Corrections (CBC), serving more than three times the number of offenders outside of prison, a number that fluctuates around 30,000 individuals.

Community-Based Corrections involve various levels of supervision within the community, which can be desirable for two important reasons. First, they represent a range of less restrictive punishments that can be a more appropriate alternative than sending an offender to prison. Second, they are typically far less costly than incarceration. In FY18, the average daily cost per offender for those incarcerated in an institution was $90.83, compared to $74.66 for those offenders supervised in residential facilities through CBC. For individuals on probation or parole, the average daily cost drops to just $5.36.

CBC services are separated into two categories: field services and residential facility services.

Field Services

The majority of individuals involved with Community-Based Corrections are on field service supervision. Field offices are located in local communities within each CBC District. They provide staff for the variety of probation and parole programs, as well as the various supervision levels needed. Some of the services provided include:

Pre-Trial Release: As an alternative to the traditional bail bond system, pretrial release allows an individual to be released from jail pending trial, under the supervision of a Judicial District. The district monitors the individual and ensures they will appear in court when directed.

Pre-Sentence Investigation: This is a report that includes an individual’s social and criminal history. The investigation is completed upon order of the Court and is used by the Judge in sentencing proceedings. It can also be used by a Probation or Parole Officer, DOC institutions, and the Board of Parole to assist in developing treatment plans, as well as in decision-making.

Community Service Sentencing: This type of sentencing requires individuals to perform a specific number of community service hours as an alternative to incarceration or a fine.

Probation: After being convicted of a crime and having their jail or prison sentence suspended, an individual can be placed on probation. Probation Officers monitor offender compliance. Their supervision emphasizes employment stability, victim restitution, community service sentencing, community resources and one-on-one counseling as they monitor the individual in the community.

Parole: Parole is granted to individuals exiting a state institution or work release facility by the Iowa Board of Parole. Individuals on parole are supervised by parole officers in the community, where monitoring and treatment are provided utilizing locally available resources.

Intensive Supervision Program: This program was created to provide frequent, higher levels of supervision for individuals who are considered to have a higher risk for re-offending. This program often involves home visits, curfew and/or electronic monitoring, participation in group therapy, and other supports.

Drug Court: Drug courts are a community-based alternative to incarceration for high-risk drug offenses. If an individual fails to complete the program, often they will go to prison. This program combines accountability, treatment, and rehabilitation under the authority of the court. Drug courts address substance abuse treatment needs and provide referral and/or treatment for co-occurring disorders.

Sex Offender Treatment Program: This program provides treatment through group counseling and education, combined with intensive supervision and electronic monitoring of individuals convicted of sex crimes.

Electronic Monitoring: This system uses a specially equipped bracelet to monitor the location of an individual. There are several systems used across the state. They include voice verification, radio frequency, video display, GPS, and alcohol sensors. Electronic monitoring is most typically used for individuals convicted of sex offenses. A command center for the bracelet technology is operated by the Fifth Judicial District.

Domestic Abuse Program: This program combines group counseling and education for men and women who have been convicted of domestic violence offenses. Iowa Code requires that individuals convicted of domestic violence attend treatment education. The Department of Corrections, Judicial Districts, and the University of Iowa worked together to create a curriculum for a program called Achieving Change Through Value-Based Behavior (ACT-V), which has been implemented in each district as of 2014.

Moving On: This is a treatment program for women in the corrections system that helps participants learn to identify personal and community resources, and find alternatives to criminal activity. This program also serves as the treatment option for women who have been court ordered to a treatment and education program following a domestic violence charge.

Residential Correctional Facilities

Individuals may be placed in residential facilities by the court (probation, pretrial release, or the OWI program), the Parole Board upon release from a corrections institution (parole or work release), or the corrections continuum. Residential facilities provide a structured environment for high-risk/need individuals that include employment, managing finances for court-ordered responsibilities, community service work, and participation in educational and treatment programming. While living in a residential facility, individuals must pay rent and are responsible for any other court ordered financial obligations, such as victim restitution or child support.

Some of Iowa’s judicial districts also have day reporting programs. This allows an individual to live at home while abiding by the supervising residential facility’s rules.

Residential programming provided for offenders can include job readiness training, individual and group counseling, anger management and cognitive thinking. Referrals for substance abuse and/or mental health treatment can also be made available. Sex offender treatment, domestic violence education programs, and services for special needs populations are also provided under the Community-Based Corrections umbrella.

Specialized programs for individuals convicted of at least their second OWI offense are also available at a residential facility operated by the Department of Corrections for substance use disorder treatment. Treatment providers for this prison-diversion program are licensed by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

IOWA PRISONS

Unfortunately, the mission of creating opportunities for safer communities sometimes means that individuals must be confined to a stricter environment than the work that community-based corrections provides. For those convicted of serious crimes, the sentence handed down by the judge can result in incarceration. With nine facilities located throughout the state, the Iowa Department of Corrections has the capability to send inmates to a location that offers programs and services better suited to meet their needs and requirements (see sidebar, Iowa Department of Corrections: The Facilities).

For those sent to prison, the road back to freedom begins by serving the sentence imposed, which can be altered by a variety of circumstances. Good behavior, for example, can contribute to reducing the amount of time served.

Following the completion of a prison term, inmates are either discharged, paroled or participate in some form of a work release or violator program. While these programs are designed help offenders reintegrate into society, many struggle to find success. For example, 37.8% of the offenders who exited prison or a work release program in 2013 were back in prison within a three year time span.

Iowa Department of Corrections: The Facilities

The Iowa Department of Corrections operates nine facilities throughout the state, ranging from minimum to maximum security. IDOC uses an objective assessment classification process that helps determine an offender’s placement.

Anamosa State Penitentiary: This medium/maximum security facility houses approximately 950 offenders. Educational programs offered through Iowa Prison Industries and Kirkwood Community College offer a range of adult literacy and job skills training opportunities.

Clarinda Correctional Facility: Established in 1980, this medium security prison for adult males. The facility contracts with Iowa Western Community College for educational programs and uses the “Achieving Change Through Value-Based Behavior” treatment program to help participants become aware of and learn new ways to respond to their emotions and thoughts.

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility: Opened in 1998, this medium security adult male facility has a current capacity of 1,392, utilizing two and three-man cells. Partnered with Iowa Central Community College, a number of educational and apprentice programs are offered.

Iowa Correctional Institution for Women: This minimum/medium security facility houses offenders in dorm-like living units and cells. A variety of educational programs and vocational training is provided and a partnership with Iowa Workforce Development assists women with job skills.

Iowa Medical and Classification Center: Often referred to as Oakdale, this facility located in Coralville serves as the reception and classification system for adult males entering the institutional corrections system. A medium security unit operated on site serves as the only licensed forensic hospital in the state, providing psychiatric and evaluations services to non-adjudicated patients.

Iowa State Penitentiary: Located in Ft. Madison, this medium and maximum security facility currently houses 640 offenders, with academic and vocational opportunities offered through Southeastern Community College and the U. S. Department of Labor. A minimum security unit located nearby houses an additional 176 offenders and offers a substance abuse treatment program licensed by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Mt. Pleasant Correctional Facility: Established in 1976, MPCF was reclassified in 2016 as a minimum security facility that focuses on preparing offenders for re-entry into the community. Gardens on site produce close to 100,000 pounds of food annually. Offenders have opportunities to work for local law enforcement and Habitat for Humanity, in addition to educational services provided by Southeastern Community College.

Newton Correctional Facility: This minimum and medium security facility features a Sexual Offender Treatment Program that provides programming, therapy and interventions to men who have committed sexual offenses. The facility’s Correctional Release Center helps prepare offenders for parole, work release or discharge.

North Central Correctional Facility: Located in Rockwell City, this minimum custody facility houses offenders classified as low risk. Educational programming and vocational education are provided through Iowa Central Community College. NCCF also features a gardening program that produces more than 30,000 pounds of vegetables annually.

Next Week: In an effort to reduce the number of individuals returning to prison within three years of their release, the Iowa Department of Corrections develops a Statewide Recidivism Reduction (SRR) Strategy, which begins with an internal review of the vast number of programs it operates.