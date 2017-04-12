Selma “Lanell” McMahan died April 11, 2017 in Waterloo.

She was born August 7, 1933 in Borger, TX to Sally and E.R. Howe, one of seven children. She is survived by three siblings, Frankie, Bobby and Susie.

She married Bobby McMahan on June 26, 1961. They have one daughter, Donna Steffen, of La Porte City; three grandchildren: Cynthia Venables, Robert Venables and Jessica Jesse; and six great grandchildren: Kimberly, Madyson, Gavin, Kade, Drew and Robert.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at West View Cemetery, La Porte City.

Memorials in her honor may be sent to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo IA 50703.

Granny will be greatly missed.