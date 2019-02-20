If you’ve ever had a “gut-wrenching” experience, you know it’s no joke. Medical professionals can now point to research that explains the link between stress and the gastrointestinal tract. It turns out there are very real reasons why people experience “butterflies in the stomach” or feel queasy when stressed.

The gut-brain connection, as it is commonly referred, describes the relationship the stomach and intestines have with the brain. It’s a connection that goes both ways. In times of stress, the brain can send signals to the gut or vice-versa. Hence, the nausea some people feel in certain stressful situations.

The two are so closely linked that research studies have shown that, in some cases, remarkable progress in the treatment of stomach and intestinal ailments can be made by reducing stress and anxiety levels.

For those interested in learning more about how the gut speaks to the brain constantly, a special seminar will take place on March 7 from 6-8 PM at New Aldaya Lifescapes (7511 University Avenue, Cedar Falls). The seminar is designed to give attendees the tools they need to master their mood, manage inflammation, healthy weight, energy, sleep, and multiple health challenges.

Featured speakers at the event include Sue Ward (The Gut-Brain Connection), Dr. Chad Buss (Dr. of Chiropractic Endocannabinoid System) and Penny Carter (Understanding Cannabis Science).

The event is sponsored by Angie Gray (angiegraywellness.com), Holistic Wellness Coach, Public Speaker, Licensed Certified Leadership and Relationship Trainer who has been hostingprevention education events for the last five years with the help and support of community prevention educators, including Patty Wandschneider of La Porte City. Certificate of Completion provided upon request per course completion Tickets, which are $25, are available at healthygutbrain.eventbrite.com.

The Gut-Brain Connection

According to Harvard medical School, the relationship betwen your gastrointestinal tract and brain can manifest itself in a number of ways, including:

Physical Symptoms

Stiff or tense muscles, especially in the neck and shoulders

Headaches

Sleep problems

Shakiness or tremors

Recent loss of interest in sex

Weight loss or gain

Restlessness

Behavioral Symptoms

Procrastination

Grinding teeth

Difficulty completing work assignments

Changes in the amount of alcohol or food you consume

Taking up smoking, or smoking more than usual

Increased desire to be with or withdraw from others

Rumination (frequent talking or brooding about stressful situations)

Emotional Symptoms

Crying

Overwhelming sense of tension or pressure

Trouble relaxing

Nervousness

Quick temper

Depression

Poor concentration

Trouble remembering things

Loss of sense of humor

Indecisiveness

~ www.health.harvard.edu