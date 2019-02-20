If you’ve ever had a “gut-wrenching” experience, you know it’s no joke. Medical professionals can now point to research that explains the link between stress and the gastrointestinal tract. It turns out there are very real reasons why people experience “butterflies in the stomach” or feel queasy when stressed.
The gut-brain connection, as it is commonly referred, describes the relationship the stomach and intestines have with the brain. It’s a connection that goes both ways. In times of stress, the brain can send signals to the gut or vice-versa. Hence, the nausea some people feel in certain stressful situations.
The two are so closely linked that research studies have shown that, in some cases, remarkable progress in the treatment of stomach and intestinal ailments can be made by reducing stress and anxiety levels.
For those interested in learning more about how the gut speaks to the brain constantly, a special seminar will take place on March 7 from 6-8 PM at New Aldaya Lifescapes (7511 University Avenue, Cedar Falls). The seminar is designed to give attendees the tools they need to master their mood, manage inflammation, healthy weight, energy, sleep, and multiple health challenges.
Featured speakers at the event include Sue Ward (The Gut-Brain Connection), Dr. Chad Buss (Dr. of Chiropractic Endocannabinoid System) and Penny Carter (Understanding Cannabis Science).
The event is sponsored by Angie Gray (angiegraywellness.com), Holistic Wellness Coach, Public Speaker, Licensed Certified Leadership and Relationship Trainer who has been hostingprevention education events for the last five years with the help and support of community prevention educators, including Patty Wandschneider of La Porte City. Certificate of Completion provided upon request per course completion Tickets, which are $25, are available at healthygutbrain.eventbrite.com.
According to Harvard medical School, the relationship betwen your gastrointestinal tract and brain can manifest itself in a number of ways, including:
Physical Symptoms
Stiff or tense muscles, especially in the neck and shoulders
Headaches
Sleep problems
Shakiness or tremors
Recent loss of interest in sex
Weight loss or gain
Restlessness
Behavioral Symptoms
Procrastination
Grinding teeth
Difficulty completing work assignments
Changes in the amount of alcohol or food you consume
Taking up smoking, or smoking more than usual
Increased desire to be with or withdraw from others
Rumination (frequent talking or brooding about stressful situations)
Emotional Symptoms
Crying
Overwhelming sense of tension or pressure
Trouble relaxing
Nervousness
Quick temper
Depression
Poor concentration
Trouble remembering things
Loss of sense of humor
Indecisiveness
~ www.health.harvard.edu