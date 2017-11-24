The office of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) is seeking Iowa college students and recent graduates for internship opportunities in her Washington, D.C. and Iowa offices for Spring 2018. Internship applications are available at https://www.ernst.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/internships

“An internship in one of my offices in Iowa, or in Washington, D.C., can be a great opportunity for folks to gain hands-on experience in public policy, communications, constituent services, and more,” said Senator Ernst. “Interning in a congressional office allows our next generation of leaders to serve their communities and learn more about the issues most important to our great state.”

Interns will have the opportunity to experience a wide-range of responsibilities. In the Iowa offices, interns will assist constituents and attend local events. In the Washington, D.C. office, interns will learn about communications, the legislative process, give tours of the U.S. Capitol, and help with constituent services.

Applications for Spring 2018 can be submitted to Ernst_Internships@ernst.senate.gov and are accepted on a rolling basis. For student/parent questions, please contact Gabrielle Cirenza at Gabrielle_Cirenza@ernst.senate.gov.