The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission is partnering with the City of Cedar Falls to sponsor a household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronics drop-off event. Black Hawk County residents can properly dispose of cleaning supplies, lawn and garden chemicals, LED and fluorescent bulbs, and related materials and electronic items. The event will be held on Saturday, September 21st (rain or shine) from 9 AM to 2 PM at the City of Cedar Falls Public Works Complex, 2200 Technology Parkway. Businesses are not permitted to participate. Fees may apply. Volunteers will unload your items for you.

Acceptable items include:

Household cleaners, mercury thermometers, LED/fluorescent bulbs, etc.

Liquid lawn and garden products including fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides

Automotive batteries and chemicals such as engine cleaners, brake fluid, waxes, etc.

Hobby products including stains, varnishes, paint removers, adhesives, etc.

Propane tanks and other flammables

Electric items like vacuums, holiday lights, power tools, humidifiers, lamps, etc.

Flat panel TVs/computer monitors and other audio-visual equipment including stereos, VCR’s, DVD players, game systems and speakers

Computer equipment including towers, laptops, tablets and other handheld devices. All hard drives will be shredded after the event.

Each vehicle may bring two Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) containing devices for free; additional CRTs are $5 each (with no limit). CRTs are older TVs and computer monitors with a big bump in the back.

Please bring exact cash only. Bills larger than $20 will not be accepted.

Not accepted:

Paint

Laundry detergents, soaps, cosmetics, and medications

Alkaline batteries

Automotive oils, oil filters, and antifreeze

Grills, lawn mowers, tires, furniture, or non-hazardous waste

Fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, radioactive materials, asbestos, or ammunition

Any container larger than 5 gallons (no drums)

Appliances (including microwaves, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, water heaters, refrigerators, etc.)

Items from schools, businesses, farms, non-profits, or governmental entities

Tips for managing these materials (and more) can be found at https://wastetrac.org/FAQs/ .

Residents interested in participating should visit https://wastetrac.org/fall-drop-off-event/ to view the list of accepted items or call the Waste Trac Education Team at 319-266-8722 before September 19th. You can also add this event to your Facebook Calendar at https://www.facebook.com/events/2295045677410439/ .