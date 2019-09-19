Zone A

128 Palmer Dr. Pudil/Boger Fri. 9-6 & Sat. 7:30-1. Secretary with top hutch, coffee table, wicker shelving, HP Laser Jet M1319 print/scan/copy/fax, holiday & home decor, junior girls-adult clothes, double size bedding, books, jigsaw puzzles, craft supplies-wood, fabric and yarn. Lots of misc.

117 Palmer Dr. Estling/Multi Family Thu. 4-7, Fri. 4-7 & Sat. 7:30-2. Girls clothes size 10-14, shoes, toys, books, Pyrex bowls, Thirty One, baby girl clothes, old dishes, adult clothes, household, lots of misc and who know what else. Rain or shine.

Zone B

108 Valley Dr. Foster- ARTS & CRAFTS! Thu. 8-5, Fri. 8-5 & Sat. 8-Noon. Beautiful colored glass & mosaic tiles, tools, How-To books, molds (brick, heart-shaped, round, octagon) for making garden stones & fun mosaics. Will teach simple glass cutting & construction techniques with purchase. Many wooden signs, craft items, and household misc.

108 Valley Dr. Foster- ALSO FOR SALE! Thu. 8-5, Fri. 8-5 & Sat. 8-Noon. Plastic sleds, 2 bar stools, 4 upholstered dining chairs, hand crank ice cream freezer, John Deere Entrance sign 1.5’ x 4.5’, onion ring cutter, kid & adult movie discs, area rug, perennial plants, fabric, new yarn & needles, misc. garden & household items. Some free stuff.

114 Pleasant Dr. Crooks Fri. 4-7 & Sat. 8-2. Sewing machine, treadmill, desk (in basement), seasonal items, pictures, teddy bears, bedding, tablecloths, place mats, mixer, porcelain nativity set, women’s & men’s clothing – lots of misc.

204 Pleasant Dr. Sat. 8-1. 5-legged antique oak table & chairs, clothing and miscellaneous items.

206 Pleasant Dr. Wood, Wilson, Engelkes, Pospisil Thu. Noon-3, Fri. 8-5 & Sat. 8-12 (½ price). Sterling silver/rock jewelry and findings, housewares, lots of girl and boy clothes, 12mo-6X. children books, tap shoes (sz 13), women’s jeans 4-9, 28” to 30”, tops M-XL, coats, sweatshirts, men’s dress pants 38” & shirts XL, girls double bed quilt and bedroom accessories, dog items, bike, Harley bandana quilts.

206 Case Rd. Harkness Fri. 4-7 & Sat. 8-2. Egg rolls, crab rangoon, pancit, fried rice (we take orders), baby items, commercial pizza oven (runs on 110v), countertop electric cooler, much miscellaneous and even an outhouse for sale, too!

121 Meadow Ln. Schmitz Thu. 4-7, Fri. 9-7 & Sat. 8-Noon. Lots of nice name brand kid’s clothing, girls sz 16-20 & adult small/medium, youth boys 6-8, adult men’s small-med-larg & 2X, lots of Union clothing. An entire wardrobe of really nice women’s plus size, 1X & 2X, womens jeans 18-22. Lots of Maurices, some still NWT, some household items.

Zone C

502 Locust St. Graves Fri. 5-7 & Sat. 8-3. Chairs, end tables, toys, kitchen appliances and cookware, dishes, VCR and DVD players, Mason jars, Thirty One totes, lace table cloths, storage totes, vintage farm equipment, oil cans, country rock & oldies CDs, 32” flat screen TV, Barbie toys, porcelain dolls, Barbies still in boxes and much more.

300 Main St. Erdahl Fri. 9-6 & Sat. 8-1. Life Span treadmill, new TP Link router, white wicker chairs & table set, several tables & chairs, misc. household items, 4 slate chalkboards, misc. ceramic art.

612 Chestnut. Lambe Sat. 8-11. Newborn-18 months girls clothing, shoes, toys, misc. household items.

10125 Bishop Rd. Sat. 8-5. Lots of hunting, ammo, fishing, canoe, pull behind tiller, 4’ cultipacker, radial arm saw, softball equipment, women’s and men’s clothing, books, camping supplies, 5th wheel tripods, yard items, home decor items, animal supplies, electric oven, lots of misc. items.

Zone D

City Park Shelter Saturday 8-3. Multi Family Sale – Baby boy clothes NB-2T, baby toys, boat motor, women’s clothing, Precious Moments, bird feeders, holiday decor, fabric, HP printer, cruiser bike, kitchen, misc.

405 Spruce Street Friday 2-6 PM, Saturday 8 AM – 1 PM. Jr. girls clothing, baby bed, household items, much miscellaneous!