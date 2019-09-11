Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed September as Preparedness Month in Iowa.

Local Emergency Management joins with the governor in recognizing the importance of preparedness. “September is the perfect time to look at personal preparedness, with children going back to school and vacations over,” said Glover. “While we cannot control the weather or it’s impacts, we can plan ahead, preparing during fall months lets us focus on winter preparedness and in the spring prepare for the increased threat of severe weather.”

Iowa’s Preparedness Month is held in conjunction with National Preparedness Month, which was created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States to educate the public on how to prepare for emergencies. Iowa’s Preparedness Month is sponsored each year by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD), the Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA), the Safeguard Iowa Partnership (SIP), and the National Weather Service (NWS).

For more on the three simple steps to preparedness, visit www.beready.iowa.gov or the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency at 319-291-4373.