By Tim J. Mitchell

Union High School was recently informed by the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards that its spring musical production of Bright Star is the recipients of seven awards for this year’s production.

Union received the Outstanding Musical Production Award, the highest honor a cast can achieve. The award encompasses all aspects of the performance, including leads, ensemble, set, choreography, lighting, sound, costuming, musical accompaniment and overall effect.

Union was also awarded Outstanding Ensemble, given to productions where everyone besides the lead roles perform at an outstanding level. This is the fifth year in a row that Union has received these two major awards.

Individual awards earned included Natalie Tecklenburg, for Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role, Riley Davis for Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role; Noah Damro, for Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role, Tyson Fleshner for Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role and Elle Hookham for Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role.

Due to COVID-19, Des Moines Performing Arts earlier announced that the 2020 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase scheduled for June 1, 2020 at the Des Moines Civic Center has been cancelled.

Despite these challenges, the IHSMTA program remains committed to supporting students and drama programs across the state during this time. Instead of a live performance, a special Digital IHSMTA Showcase has been launched online. It features videos, photo galleries and other special content from schools and students from across the state, with new content added regularly. The Digital IHSMTA Showcase can be accessed by visiting dmpa.org/digital- ihsmta-showcase

The Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards, presented by Des Moines Performing Arts, celebrates the extraordinary achievements of young musical theater artists. The program aims to create visibility and support for high school musical theater programs and to highlight the importance of arts education.

When asked why Union has chosen to participate in the IHSMTA, Tim J. Mitchell, one of the co-directors stated, “We have always been proud of the quality work our students produce in the fine arts at Union. Our philosophy at Union is always to strive to improve in each arts medium in which we participate. When we learned of this program, which includes theatre professionals attending our performance and giving constructive feedback, we jumped at the chance to help take our performance to the next level. This will be a great experience for all of our students involved in the production.”

Union High school has a long and decorated history for excellence in the Musical Theatre arts. Of the 38 Union Musical Theatre entries, 32 have been named All-State in the Iowa High School Speech Association, receiving the “Critics Choice” award three times. Union’s productions are jointly directed by Tim J. Mitchell and Korina Carlson.