Watch a shadow puppet show, then make shadow puppets and a theater to take home. Hawkins Memorial Library is hosting a Shadow Puppet Show & Workshop on Monday, August 19, at 1 PM. This program will be presented by the Waste Trac Education Team. Please bring a cereal box if you have one. The event is free and open to the public, and all ages are invited.
Related Posts
Republican Women Host Rep. Walt Rogers
July 29, 2015
Holidays at Hawkins:Wish Tree and Adopt a Book
December 8, 2017
Heartland Community Church Plans Luau
September 3, 2014
Union Schools: Early Dismissal Before Holiday
May 22, 2013
Search the Archives
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop