Sharon Kay Keroff, 76, of La Porte City, died at Sunnycrest Nursing Center, Dysart on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from complications of a long illness.

She was born April 15, 1943 in Waterloo, daughter of Clyde and Ethel Gibson Kistner. She married Duane G. Keroff on November 17, 1963, at the First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. She worked at Montgomery Ward’s Department Store, Whitaker Foods, Holiday Inn Downtown Waterloo and for short time at La Porte City Nursing Home retiring due to health reasons. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City, and active in the church circles.

She is survived by her husband, Duane; three sons: Steve (Kathy), St. Louis‚ MO, Stuart (Anne), St. Paul‚ MN, and Spencer (Lisa)‚ Urbandale; a step-daughter, Patty (Donny) Theisen‚ Fridley‚ MN; nine grandchildren: Philip, Maddie, Sam, Chloe, Josiah, Layla, Liliana, Nicole, and Ben; three great grandchildren: Brittany, Jordan, and Brileon; two sisters, Marilyn Haag‚ Waterloo and Debbie (Steve) Miller‚ Jesup; and two brothers, Ron Kistner‚ Omaha, NE and Mike (Margaret) Kistner‚ Minneapolis, MN.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marcella “Marcie” Peterson; two brothers-in-law, Howard Haag and Rich Peterson; and a sister-in-law, Kay Kistner.

Funeral services were held October 23, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.