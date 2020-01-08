The next Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Town Hall Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Union Community High School in the School Board Meeting Room, 200 Adams Street, La Porte City. The public is encouraged to come join Sheriff Tony Thompson to engage in discussions regarding the operations of the sheriff’s office, ask questions about his administration, find out what’s been happening, and where the agency is going in the coming years.

Sheriff Thompson continues to offer monthly town hall meetings with February’s meeting hosted in Dunkerton at the City Hall on February 20th at 6:30pm.

For more information, please go to: www.bhcso.org