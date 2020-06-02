The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will reopen the business office to all operations on June 8th to coincide with the date approved by the Board of Supervisors for normal Courthouse operations.

Members of the public can conduct all Sheriff’s Office and Jail business as normal including jail inmate visitation on that date. All visitors will be required to wear a mask identical to the procedures approved for Courthouse visitors by the Board of Supervisors.

To accommodate those that are wishing to continue social distancing, the Sheriff’s Office will continue all accommodations that were made over the last two months and allow business to be conducted over the phone and remotely through computer technology.

“We want to make this as easy as possible for our residents and they can choose if they wish to come in to the office in person or if they wish to continue using information technology from their home,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson.