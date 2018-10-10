Cory and Darcy Sherwood of La Porte City are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emily Sherwood to Andrew Spoerre, son of Jeff and Kim Spoerre of Sherrill, Iowa. Emily is the catering coordinator at Panera Bread in Waterloo and Andy is employed at the Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls. A private ceremony is planned for October 19, 2018.
