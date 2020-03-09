Shirley Ann Dutler, 93, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Care Initiatives – La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born January 31, 1927 in Burt, Iowa, the daughter of Ira and Elva (Fox) Hansen.

Shirley married Lloyd R. Dutler on February 3, 1947 at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2018. Shirley graduated from Burt High School and Pitze’s School of Beauty in Waterloo. She was a hairstylist for many years and bookkeeper at Lloyd’s DX Station in La Porte City. Shirley was a member of American Lutheran Church and the Eastern Star. She and Lloyd enjoyed golfing, bicycling, boating and travelling together.

Shirley is survived by her two sons, Kim (Nancy) Dutler of Cedar Falls and Kevin (Cheryl) Dutler of La Porte City; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, James Hansen and Ira Hansen, Jr.

Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at American Lutheran Church, with burial at Westview Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the church.

