Shirley C. Hedrington, 83, of La Porte City, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born April 21, 1936 in Beloit, Wisconsin the daughter of Ralph and Dora Magill Busjahn. She attended Beloit Memorial High School. She married L. “Pat” Hedrington, Jr. on October 4, 1952 at St. Jude’s Rectory in Beloit, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2019.

Shirley was a homemaker and worked as a beautician at KJ and Company. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.

She is survived by four sons, Jeff of Davenport, Michael of La Porte City, Matthew of La Porte City, Joseph (Dolly) of The Colony, Texas; three daughters, Jeri Hedrington of Cedar Falls, Jeanne (Gary) Spettel of Rochester, MN, Maureen (Todd) Meyer of Wellsburg; ten grandchildren, Holly, Zach, Nikki, Keith, Amelita, Ampy, Steven, Nina, Jordan and Cody; ten great grandchildren, Hope, T.J., Tanner, Hudson, Bennett, Lance, Isaac, Angelene, Claire and Arthur; one sister, Barbara (Duane) Gretschmann of Darien, WI and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Busjahn of Beloit, WI and Anita Riphahn of Cambria, WI.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband and one brother, David Busjahn.

Private family services will be held at a later date with inurnment in the West View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Care Initiatives Hospice 6915 Chancellor Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com