For publication Sunday, June 23, 2019 edition of the Waterloo Courier

Shirley I. Juhl, age 84, of La Porte City, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born March 8, 1935 in La Porte City, the daughter of Dale and Alice Myrtle Yarrow Hild. Shirley was united in married with Eugene A. Juhl on September 24, 1953 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. They were later divorced and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2010.

Shirley was a lifelong homemaker who loved caring for her family. She worked as a cook at the La Porte City Schools and the La Porte City Nursing Home and was a bus driver for the school district for nearly twenty years. She loved being with the youth of the community, especially driving the wrestling team to matches. She had an open door policy and welcomed young people into her home for a kind word, support, a meal or whatever was needed. Due to her generous care and concern for others she was known by many as “Ma Juhl”.

She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City and was a charter and 50 plus year member of the VFW Auxiliary. Shirley loved to cook and enjoyed playing card games with her family.

Survivors include 5 sons, Tony Juhl of Cedar Falls, Tom (Glenda) Juhl of La Porte City, Roy Juhl of Waterloo, Gary (Patricia) Juhl of La Porte City and Tim Juhl of Waterloo; a daughter, Helen (Steve) Adair of Reinbeck; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; 2 brothers, David Hild and Harold (Lynette) Hild, all of Waterloo and a sister, Carol (Robert) Usher of Waverly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene; a great grandson, Jamal Reed and a sister, Kathryn.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe Street in La Porte City with burial in Westview Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main Street in La Porte City and after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Church.

Memorials may be directed to the Family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com