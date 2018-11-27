By Dolores Cicio

The seniors of Union High School are planning on shooting for the stars for their last upcoming basketball season.

The first game for both boys and girls is on Friday, November 30 against Jesup here at Union High School. The game starts at 7:45 P.M. for varsity and 4:30 P.M. for JV.

“[The fanbase of parents] is pretty good, they’re always showing up to the games and supporting us and it means a lot to us” Bryce Parker said. Parker plays on the varsity boys team.

All the players on the boys and girls basketball teams are working very hard to have a fun and successful season. They have already started some open gyms and conditioning. It is very important to have a team be close and trust each other so they work well together out on the court. Both the boys and girls do team bonding by having team meals before games.

“Last season we had a Christmas party so we did white elephant and then we played our favorite game Mafia,” said Allie Carty, a senior on girls varsity.

Many of the seniors are involved in other sports and activities besides basketball. For example Allie Carty is very active in high school. She has been in volleyball and soccer for four years. She has also been involved in colorguard, choir, band, NHS, and MVP Mentoring.

The band and student section are very active during home basketball games. The players enjoy listening to the band cheer them on and get everyone fired up and they help make a lot of fun memories during games. The senior players have a lot of memories from being on the team. These memories range from making memorable shots to getting to know fellow teammates and making new friends that will last forever because of the unbreakable bonds on the team throughout their seasons.

This year is shaping up to be a memorable one, especially for the seniors. Hope to see you all there!