The Fourth, Fireworks and FacebookThe Fourth, Fireworks and Facebook

Iowa legislators certainly did no favors to cities throughout the state with the quick turnaround time associated with the new fireworks law. Senator Jake Chapman, R-Adel, who helped guide the bill to passage in the Senate said, “We’re eliminating an 80-year ban that’s been put in place and Iowans are now going to be able to celebrate the Fourth of July just like many other American citizens across the country are able to celebrate by using fireworks. When then Iowa Governor Terry Branstad signed the bill into law on May 9, municipalities had just a few weeks to determine where they would allow the sale of fireworks to take place during the legally established sales period that ran from June 1 to July 8.

During those 38 days, tents sprouted up in Iowa cities large and small throughout the state, much like early corn plants enjoying the warm and humid weather of early summer. These “temporary structures” were a source of conundrum for cities because tents where fireworks are sold are not subject to certain building codes, such as fire supression measures, that are required for the licensed retailers selling from a permanent structure. Imagine if a fire broke out in downtown La Porte City. Because of their close proximity, the consequences could be devastating for neighboring businesses and buildings.

It’s no surprise selling from a tent quickly became the preferred option for fireworks retailers. They could avoid expenses associated with meeting the more stringent building codes required of permanent buildings by waiting just three days, June 13, as opposed to June 10, to sell from temporary locations.

Commercial grade fireworks can be a source of great stress for individuals suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, as well as pets, whose hearing can be more sensitive than their human owners. Unfortunately, complaints during the recently concluded summer fireworks season were not limited to just those special populations. The most common fireworks complaints related to when and where they were being set off.

Over the past three weeks, users of social media could find a myriad of references related to fireworks. Whether in favor of pyrotechnics or against, common sense would dictate that the simple act of respecting where and when fireworks are used would eliminate many of the conflicts reported. Yes, it’s legal to shoot off fireworks on your property. When said fireworks land on someone else’s property, though, cleaning up the resulting mess is the only right thing to do.

There’s no doubt that ripping off a good rant on one of the many social media platforms can feel refreshingly good at times. Just know that those complaints are not likely to be seen or responded to by local authorities. It’s not their job to monitor social media posts made by local citizens. “The City” isn’t friends with anyone on Facebook. It doesn’t follow anyone on Twitter, nor does it send out or receive photos on Instagram. In La Porte City, seeking a response from Public Safety or City Hall requires a willingness to identify yourself when contacting authorities so the complaint can be properly investigated.

Now that the 4th of July has come and gone, expect the fireworks controversy to begin to fade. If you haven’t already, though, mark your calendar for Sunday, December 24. Much like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie Terminator, fireworks will be back for another limited run.