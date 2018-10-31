“The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the host and callers and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this station.” While it’s a standard disclaimer often heard on the radio at the beginning of a news talk program, a similar statement could be made about a feature that debuts on page eight in this week’s edition of The Progress Review, a student publication entitled Uniquely Union News.

Earlier this month, we had the pleasure of hosting Alison Leytem, Union High School English instructor and nine of her Journalism students for a tour of The Progress Review’s office. The visit gave them a behind-the-scenes look at how their local newspaper is produced, and included a discussion about the benefits and responsibilities that accompany the work of a journalist.

Thanks to a partnership with The Progress Review, the introductory journalism class at the high school will offer students the opportunity to compile and report local news stories for a real-life audience. What does this mean? As these students learn and hone their craft, their homework, so to speak, will be on display for your reading pleasure. It has been nearly ten years since a student publication has graced the pages of The Progress Review and we are excited to see what stories and issues these bright, articulate teens are interested in exploring.

Make no mistake. The stories submitted for publication on the Uniquely Union News feature page are unfiltered by The Progress Review. Our sponsorship of the Uniquely Union News comes with a pledge to each student journalist: All of the credit for a well-written composition belongs rightfully to the author, not the editor. Of course, the flip-side of that promise means that any obvious (or not so obvious) errors are also the responsibility of the author. To their credit, this capable group of student reporters have eagerly accepted this challenge and are hard at work preparing stories that will be published in the coming weeks.

It’s important to note that the issues students choose to report and the opinions they express will also be of their own making. If we truly believe in a free press, as we at The Progress Review most definitely do, student journalists must be allowed free expression if they are to learn what responsible journalism looks and sounds like. While the safety net of an early deadline will allow school staff, students and their publisher to address any concerns that may arise prior to publication, such a scenario is highly unlikely, given the shared commitment that exists to produce a high quality student publication, one our community can be proud of.

Bryant H. McGill once said, “Where wise actions are the fruit of life, wise discourse is the pollination.” As student journalists at Union High School make like busy bees in an effort to produce an outstanding student publication, we hope you enjoy and appreciate their efforts to inform you of all that is uniquely Union.