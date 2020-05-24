By Diane McIntosh

Ten years ago, an idea resulted in an opportunity to honor the shortened life of our dear Natalie Trebon. A nonprofit, the Sing Me to Heaven Foundation (SMTHF), was created to assist families in Iowa with funeral expenses after the loss of a child. Our “ministry” was conducted with compassion, respect, and confidentiality to hundreds of families in half of Iowa’s 99 counties.

The La Porte City community showed up and generously supported our nonprofit from the very beginning. Our signature fundraising events were the CHAIR-ity Auction and the Duck Slide Races at the local Aquatic Center.

We were also blessed with unexpected success when two of our grieving families chose to hold “pay-it-forward” fundraisers for several years. Their heartfelt donations resulted in our tag line-Helping is Healing.

After a decade of service, it is our decision to voluntarily dissolve the Sing Me to Heaven Foundation.

And, as a founding board member stated, “As we close the SMTHF, may a new door open!”

Diane & Jennifer

Mary, Sandy, Amanda, & Timi