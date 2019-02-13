By Peg Mullen

There were many roads that led to Easter: a palm-lined street, a long dirt road up to Calvary, and finally a passageway that led from a garden tomb into a morning that would light the entire world. Jesus walked them all in submission and obedience, knowing that each path led Him closer to the fulfillment of His Father’s plan of redemption for humankind.

This Easter, we invite you to reflect on the journey Christ took to give us freedom and unending grace. Come and sing songs of victory as you accept the call to pick up your cross daily and follow Him. May the story of Easter come alive in every heart as you sing of His great love and power over the grave.

We invite everyone to join us as churches in our communities come together to present this beautiful Easter Cantata. You do not have to be an accomplished singer to sing with us and it is not required that you attend ALL practices; however, we encourage it. Practices will be held Sundays at 11:30 AM beginning Sunday, February 17th at St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City and will alternate with Dysart United Methodist Church in Dysart. Performances are tentatively set for Palm Sunday, April 14th in Dysart and again Sunday, April 28th in La Porte City.

For more information, contact me, Peg Mullen, at pegmullen@lpctel.net or find me on Facebook!