City Council Resolution amends local fireworks statute to comply with new state law

On May 9, 2017 Governor Branstad signed into law Iowa Senate File 489, which makes legal the sale and use of fireworks in Iowa, effective immediately. The new law places limitations on the dates and times fireworks may be purchased and set off. The state allows cities to prohibit the sale and use of fireworks by ordinance or resolution. La Porte City Code Chapter 41.12, for example, prohibits the sale of fireworks inside city limits, unless a permit has been issued by the City to a competent operator.

So what exactly does the new fireworks legislation signed by the governor allow? An overview of Senate File 489 revals the following:

Allows for the sale of fireworks by vendors with appropriate licensing to persons over the age of 18 June 1 – July 8 and December 10 – January 3 each year.

Allows for the use of fireworks on private property with the owner’s permission June 1 – July 8 and December 10 – January 3 each year.

Allows for the use of fireworks on the approved dates between the hours of 9:00 AM and 10 PM, with exemptions extended to 11 PM on July 4, the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding and following December 31 and to 12:30 AM on January 1.

At their regularly scheduled meeting on May 22, the City Council of La Porte City adopted two resolutions related to the new state law. The resolutions passed by the Council last week acknowledge the changes in the new state law and alter the local code to avoid any potential conflicts with it.

Resolution No. 17-28, passed unanimously by the Council, affirms Chapter 41.12 of the La Porte City Code that states “a person who uses or explodes any fireworks commits a simple midemeanor but allows a permit to be issued for the display of fireworks under certain conditions.”

Noting that La Porte City’s existing law regarding fireworks is now in conflict with portions of the new state law, Resolution 17-28 states that Chapter 41.12 “shall not be enforced to the extent that these subsections conflict with state law.”

What does this mean for the citizens of La Porte City? Unlike some communities who have imposed additional restrictions beyond the state law, Resolution 17-28 essentially means that any citizen who is compliant with the new state law will be compliant with La Porte City’s, as well. The City does, however, reserve the right to impose prohibitions and restrictions at a later date, if so deemed.