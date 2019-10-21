By Lynne Ternus

Sole Sisters is an exercising club for 5th grade girls that centers around empowering girls as they grow to be confident, positive role models, who can make healthy decisions in all areas of their life.

The program is modeled after a similar program offered in the Vinton-Shellsburg School District. This is the third year Sole Sisters has been offered as an after school program in the Union school district.

For the past few weeks, 27 members of the 5th grade Union Community School District Sole Sisters have been meeting with coaches Lynne Ternus and Laura Moody, learning about fitness, friendship and life skills.

Over the course of the program the coaches cover topics and teach lessons about such things as: developing positive self image, fostering healthy peer relationships, learning to goal set, handling conflict, team building, developing commitment to community responsibility and making overall healthy choices. Through group discussions, guest speakers from the community, role-playing, songs, and videos the girls learn about skills and strategies to help them be successful now and prepare them for middle school.

The group hopes to end their fall session by having as many Sole Sisters as possible run/walk with their coaches in the Halloween Hustle 5K coming up Sunday, October 27, in Dysart. There will also be a Sole Sisters spring session for the girls beginning sometime mid to late March. Any fifth-grade girl is welcome and encouraged to sign up.